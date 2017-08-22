TrueMoney unveils a revamped e-wallet app

Mobile payment provider TrueMoney has launched a newly improved e-wallet application that allows customers in the Asean countries the company serves to transfer funds across borders, borrow money and make investments in mutual funds.

Previously, the TrueMoney wallet was limited to bill payment, mobile top-up and money transfer services, parent company Ascend Group said in a press release yesterday.

TrueMoney launched in Cambodia in January 2016 and by May of that year already boasted of having 5,000 agents.