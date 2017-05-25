Vertiv expands after rebranding

Digital solutions provider Vertiv, formerly known as Emerson Network Power, relaunched its operations in Cambodia yesterday following a change in ownership and plans to deepen its penetration of rapidly developing economies.

Emerson had been active in Cambodia since 2010, offering solutions for data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial solutions. Its rebranding followed the US-based company’s sale last year to private investment group Platinum Equity for $4 billion.

Paul Churchill, vice president of sales for Vertiv in Southeast Asia, said that the change of ownership would allow the company to cater to the large technology demands of countries like Cambodia.

“Being owned by a privately owned investment company gives us a lot more flexibility and gives us a lot more speed in the market,” he said. “What it means is that we’ll have a lot more speed to react to these opportunities.”

Churchill added that infrastructure in the region was increasingly under the strain of a growing middle class, requiring rapid and large-scale upgrades to national systems like health care, transportation and telecommunications.

“Southeast Asian countries are very competitive for foreign investment, and what countries need to do to be successful and attract foreign investment is to embrace technology and infrastructure in transportation and that will be key for a country’s success going forward,” he said. “Industries that are important to Cambodia such as textiles or tourism are also very dependent on technology.”

Pichet Ketruam, Vertiv country manager for Indochina, said the firm would continue to operate in Cambodia’s established and emerging industries. He noted that the Kingdom’s growing economy required large amounts of investment in specific technologies like data centres and cloud computing.

“In the next two years, based on our estimations you need to have at least 10,000 square metres more for data centres to support the country,” he said.

“For that investment, at the minimum, if we calculate it at $1,000 per square metre, there will be the opportunity for at least $10 million just in a two year timeline.”