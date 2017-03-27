Vinamilk to take full stake of Angkormilk

Vietnamese state-owned dairy giant Vinamilk intends to spend almost $11 million to buy its Cambodian partner’s entire stake in Angkor Dairy Products Co Ltd, better known as Angkormilk, according to Vietnamese media.

The deal - which would increase Vinamilk’s investment capital in Angkormilk from 10.2 million to $21 million by purchasing BPC’s 49 percent stake - was officially agreed upon by the two companies and signed off by Vietnam’s Ministry of Planning and Investment last Thursday, according to state-owned Vietnam News.

Angkormilk inaugurated a 27,000-square-metre factory in Phnom Penh SEZ last May. Executives from the company were not available for comment yesterday.