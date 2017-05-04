WEF forum to bring new investment

With the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Asean less than a week away, government officials yesterday said that the theme of the three-day event would focus on “Youth, Technology and Growth”, while providing an opportunity to raise Cambodia’s international profile and attract more investors and tourists.

The forum taking place in Phnom Penh will be the WEF’s 26th meeting in the region, and will focus on how Asean can harness the potential of its young demographics, and benefit from the transformative impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“We believe that we will attract more foreign investment to Cambodia after successfully organising the event,” Sun Chanthol, minister of public works and transportation, said yesterday at a pre-event conference. “There will be more job opportunities for Cambodia’s youth and higher wages.”

According to Chanthol, more than 600 participants representing businesses, governments, international organisations, civil society and the media are expected to participate in the gathering.

He added that prime ministers from three foreign countries including the Philippines, Vietnam and Laos will join the event.

There will be 18 other ministers representing countries from Asean and other regions as well as six representatives from large international firms. There are 217 journalists registered to join the forum, 129 of them local, according to Chanthol.