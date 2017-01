Winners of local stock competition named

The Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX) announced the two winners of the My First Stock Challenge, a 40-day trading competition on the real market that aims to give new and existing investors firsthand experience in trading.

Lim Dina, a new investor, posted a 149 percent return on investment, while Hong Bunrith, an existing investor, generated 88 percent return.

The two winners will each be awarded 8,000,000 riel ($2,000) during the Stock Market Exhibition on February 19 at Aeon Mall.