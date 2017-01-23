Yojee to leverage Post Media’s delivery network

Yojee Ltd, an Australia-based logistics and supply chain management solution supplier, will partner with Post Media, the parent company of the Phnom Penh Post and Post Khmer, to establish its own technology-based logistics platform on top of Post Media’s existing daily newspaper delivery network, the company announced yesterday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two companies inked yesterday will see Yojee deploy a same-day, next-day delivery logistics service in Cambodia that leverages the efficiency and expertise of Post Media’s delivery operations, generating new revenue and synergies.

The collaborative partnership will employ Yojee’s artificial intelligence (AI) logistics and supply-chain management software to manage delivery of freight and parcels in the Kingdoms’ fast-growing e-commerce market.

Ed Clarke, managing director of Yojee, said Post Media’s nationwide business network and over 1 million active readers will provide a solid foundation for his company’s entry into the Cambodian market without any additional asset acquisition costs.

“Having this audience to market Yojee’s delivery capabilities from day one is a coup for Yojee, as it literally saves us years and significant capital expenditure to acquire such a customer base in any other manner,” he said.

Clarke said Post Media already has “the most efficient supply chain in the country”, delivering goods received by 3am to people’s doors across the country by 9am the same day.

“Yojee can monetise that, remove the fixed cost of newspaper delivery and, by using Yojee technology, give the booming e-commerce freight market and other businesses a digital entry point to send through with real-time tracking all the way,” he said.

Alex Odom, CEO of Post Media, said Yojee’s technology platform would help reduce the company’s fixed overhead costs in distribution while generating new revenue from e-commerce-driven freight growth.

“Yojee is a plug and play platform, simple to use and rapidly scalable,” he said. “This means it’s just install an app on a smartphone and then business as usual for Post Media, with Yojee’s artificial intelligence and autonomous system doing the work that historically would have necessitated hiring teams of staff.”

The intuitive AI software will complement invaluable local knowledge and existing infrastructure to streamline time-sensitive deliveries.

“The Post Media distribution team has been delivering newspapers across the country for many years and our team knows the locations, roads and landmarks, even if Google Maps doesn’t,” Odom said.