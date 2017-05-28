Alcohol sales, consumption banned for two days around commune vote

Prime Minister Hun Sen issued a directive on Friday banning the sale and consumption of alcohol on June 3 and 4 to prevent unrest during commune elections.

According to the directive, the ban is intended to ensure a smooth election process without violence, intimidation or threats.

“The consumption of most types of alcohol can cause violence, traffic accidents, social problems, crimes and, in some cases, the loss of public order,” the statement reads.

Both Cambodians and foreigners living in Cambodia are advised to cooperate with authorities and vendors in “halting the sale and consumption of alcohol before the election day and [during] the election day [itself]”.

Information Minister Khieu Kanharith has also been instructed to work with the National Election Committee and other institutions in publicising the directive through the media.

The directive, however, does not detail how the ban will be enforced or the punishment for any violations.

In past elections, enforcement of the ban has been sporadic, with some owners of restaurants and bars – particularly those that cater to foreigners – choosing to ignore the directive.