Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Alcohol sales, consumption banned for two days around commune vote

People drive past an advertisement for beer.
People drive past an advertisement for beer. Pha Lina

Alcohol sales, consumption banned for two days around commune vote

Prime Minister Hun Sen issued a directive on Friday banning the sale and consumption of alcohol on June 3 and 4 to prevent unrest during commune elections.

According to the directive, the ban is intended to ensure a smooth election process without violence, intimidation or threats.

“The consumption of most types of alcohol can cause violence, traffic accidents, social problems, crimes and, in some cases, the loss of public order,” the statement reads.

Both Cambodians and foreigners living in Cambodia are advised to cooperate with authorities and vendors in “halting the sale and consumption of alcohol before the election day and [during] the election day [itself]”.

Information Minister Khieu Kanharith has also been instructed to work with the National Election Committee and other institutions in publicising the directive through the media.

The directive, however, does not detail how the ban will be enforced or the punishment for any violations.

In past elections, enforcement of the ban has been sporadic, with some owners of restaurants and bars – particularly those that cater to foreigners – choosing to ignore the directive.

Contact author: Khouth Sophak Chakrya
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Bodies of Cambodian peacekeepers returned to Kingdom

The bodies of four Cambodian peacekeepers killed by a Christian militia in Central African Republic were repatriated to the Kingdom and honoured in an airport ceremony on May 21.

Phnom Penh eats: Ptas Nak Battambang

As the name suggests, Ptsa Nak Battambang – which in English means Battambang's house – is the right place for those who want to try some of the province's typical dishes in Phnom Penh.

Opposition leader Kem Sokha greets supporters during a CNRP campaign rally yesterday in Prey Veng province. FACEBOOK

Parties push on with rallies

A new section of road will be built on Phnom Penh’s Koh Dach if the Cambodian People’s Party wins the island commune at Sunday’s elections, an offi

Political analyst Kim Sok who is seen being escorted into a police van after his bail was denied in March at the Appeals Court in Phnom Penh, announced that he will go on hunger strike in Prey Say prison from today until the June 4 commune elections.

Kim Sok urges country to vote out ruling party

Imprisoned political analyst and social commentator