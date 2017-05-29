Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Kim Sok urges country to vote out ruling party

Political analyst Kim Sok who is seen being escorted into a police van after his bail was denied in March at the Appeals Court in Phnom Penh, announced that he will go on hunger strike in Prey Say prison from today until the June 4 commune elections.
Political analyst Kim Sok who is seen being escorted into a police van after his bail was denied in March at the Appeals Court in Phnom Penh, announced that he will go on hunger strike in Prey Say prison from today until the June 4 commune elections. Heng Chivoan

Kim Sok urges country to vote out ruling party

Imprisoned political analyst and social commentator Kim Sok announced yesterday that he will go on a hunger strike in Prey Say prison until the June 4 commune elections.

In a letter sent yesterday to his lawyer, Choung Choungy, Sok called on citizens to vote to change Cambodia’s leadership.

“The current leadership from local to national levels has infected the country with the virus of crime and corruption,” Sok wrote in the letter.

Sok was arrested in February on defamation charges after obliquely suggesting the ruling CPP may have been to blame for the murder of political analyst Kem Ley.

Ley was murdered in July in an assassination widely believed to be politically motivated.

“I am more desperate to vote for changing the commune chiefs for the development of our country than I am to have rice to feed my stomach and continue life,” Sok added.

Despite publicising the letter, Choungy did not address his client’s inflammatory remarks, saying only that he hopes a date will be set for his hearing as soon as possible.

By Soth Keomsoeun

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Bodies of Cambodian peacekeepers returned to Kingdom

The bodies of four Cambodian peacekeepers killed by a Christian militia in Central African Republic were repatriated to the Kingdom and honoured in an airport ceremony on May 21.

Phnom Penh eats: Ptas Nak Battambang

As the name suggests, Ptsa Nak Battambang – which in English means Battambang's house – is the right place for those who want to try some of the province's typical dishes in Phnom Penh.

Opposition leader Kem Sokha greets supporters during a CNRP campaign rally yesterday in Prey Veng province. FACEBOOK

Parties push on with rallies

A new section of road will be built on Phnom Penh’s Koh Dach if the Cambodian People’s Party wins the island commune at Sunday’s elections, an offi

Political analyst Kim Sok who is seen being escorted into a police van after his bail was denied in March at the Appeals Court in Phnom Penh, announced that he will go on hunger strike in Prey Say prison from today until the June 4 commune elections.

Kim Sok urges country to vote out ruling party

Imprisoned political analyst and social commentator