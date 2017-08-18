3 things to do this weekend: Free archery tryout, games night and a pirate party

Ahoy! Get ready fer a fun weekend wit’ yer mateys with three events we’ve picked out this weekend. Have some fun, friendly competition with your pals by crushing them at game night on Friday. Then on Saturday, dig out your best eyepatch for a pirate-themed party. Finally, on Sunday, head down to Pannasastra University where two archers from Taiwan will be demonstrating traditional Asian bows.

GAME NIGHT

Let your competitive spirit out with game night, where you can challenge other game enthusiasts at classics like Monopoly, Chess, dominoes, Uno, Jenga, Twister, and more. For those more digitally-inclined, get ready to test your gaming skills with a Super Nintendo multi-games tournament, which includes Street Fighter II, Mario Kart, and Super Bomberman.

Cloud, #32 Street 9. August 18, 8pm-11pm

PIRATES NIGHT

Pirate themed party with Samai rum. Free drink if you dress as a pirate.

Cloud, #32 Street 9. August 19, 8pm-11pm

SPIRIT OF ARCHERY

Pannasastra University of Cambodia’s Khmer traditional archery enthusiasts will be hosting two traditional archers from Taiwan who will demonstrate their country’s traditional bows along with a host of other traditional Asian bows. Participants of all ages are welcome to join. Attendance is free. For additional information contact 010 387 201

Pannasastra Univesity of Cambodia, South Campus, Hall A. August 19, 9am-11am