5 things to do in Phnom Penh this weekend

The working week can get pretty monotonous for some of us. Waking up early, driving your moto to the office, sitting down for hours, returning home, sleeping – rinse and repeat. What better way to break the boredom than by visiting some local events this weekend? From concerts to the annual half marathon, there’s something for everyone — all guaranteed to make your weekend a little more special.

Traffic Light Party

Always find yourself hitting on someone taken? No worries. This party allows people to indicate their relationship status with green (‘single’), yellow (‘maybe baby’), and red (‘taken and ready to party’) so you can avoid all that mess. Call 012 299 161 for VIP tickets and 093 299 161 for reservations.

The Riverhouse Lounge Night Club, #157 Street 110, Corner Sisowath Quay. June 16 and 17, 8pm

Concert: The Cambodian Space Project

The popular band celebrates their new recording contract by playing through their back catalogue. Includes sneak previews from their new album.

Foreign Correspondents Club, 363 Sisowath Quay. June 17, 8pm-12am

Runners jostle at the start of the 2012 Phnom Penh International Half Marathon. Sreng Meng Srun

Phnom Penh International Half Marathon

The 7th Phnom Penh International Half Marathon will start and finish in front of the Royal Palace.

Phnom Penh. June 18, 6am-9am

Tour: Modern Architecture

This tour looks at four important religions in Phnom Penh history: Buddhism, Taoist, Islam, and Catholicism. Booking required. $15 per person.

Post Office Square, along Street 13 and Street 102. June 18, 8:30am

Poster for the first Phnom Penh Feminist Film Festival. FACEBOOK

Phnom Penh Feminist Film Festival

Cambodian and international film lovers are welcome to join this first of its kind event and engage and be entertained by a range of films and expert speakers.

The L Bar, #18A Street 93. June 18, 5pm-10pm