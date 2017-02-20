8 moments from the First They Killed My Father premiere

The world premiere of Angelina Jolie's new film, First They Killed My Father, brought hundreds of people to Siem Reap on Saturday, from those who worked on the project to those who lived through the Khmer Rouge-era atrocities depicted in it.

"I am so happy to be back [in Cambodia]," Jolie said at a press conference. "It's an extraordinary country."

"I hope people see this is a country of art, and talent, and love … What Cambodia contributes to the world is not the war," the director added.

Here is the day of the premiere captured in eight moments.

Director Angelina Jolie and author Loung Ung arrive at the Raffles Grand Hotel d'Angkor in Siem Reap for a press conference. They have known each other for seventeen years, and co-wrote the screenplay for First They Killed My Father, which is based on Ung's autobiographical novel about her family's fight to survive the Khmer Rouge. Eli Lillis

The cast and crew of First They Killed My Father take questions from the press. "You have no idea how talented you are," Jolie told her young female lead when she said she had found it difficult to pull the right faces at the right times. “You’re a better actor than me.” L-R: actor Sveng Socheata, producer Rithy Panh, actor Sareum Srey Moch, director Angelina Jolie, actor Mun Kimhak, co-writer Loung Ung and actor Phoeung Kompheak. Eli Lillis

As the sun sets on the Terrace of the Elephants in Angkor Archaeological Park, musicians welcome guests to the world's first screening of First They Killed My Father. Eli Lillis

Guests prepare to leave flowers at a shrine before entering the First They Killed My Father premiere. The outdoor screening was attended by nearly 1,000 people, including King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath, Khmer Rouge survivors and their families, some of the film's thousands of extras, and Angelina Jolie and two of her children. Eli Lillis

Sophiline Cheam Shapiro and John Shapiro, co-founders of dance and music academy Khmer Arts, attend the First They Killed My Father premiere. Eli Lillis

Angelina Jolie greets Queen Mother Norodom Monineath in front of the First They Killed My Father red carpet. Amanda Boury/Netflix