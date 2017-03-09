South Korean pop star Jung Ji-hoon 'Rain' performs at the stadium in Ho Chi Minh city, in 2007, as part of his World Tour that was attended by some 15,000 local fans. STR/AFP

Breaking: Korean pop star Rain to play Koh Pich this month

Internationally acclaimed Korean pop (K-Pop) star and actor Jung Ji-hoon, known by the stage name ‘Rain’, will perform at a concert sponsored by Smart Axiata in Phnom Penh at the end of March, the company confirmed today.

Ji-hoon, who took to social media yesterday writing “Hi, Cambodia, I'm coming to see you again ~ #smartaxiata,” on his official facebook page, won Best International Artist at the 2016 MTV Asia Music Gala Awards.

K-Pop star 'Rain' performing at Sepang International Circuit in 2011. Shazniq

In a press release today, Smart confirmed the concert would take place on Koh Pich on March 30.

“We are thrilled to provide Cambodians the opportunity to be part of another Smart International Mega Concert, this time with a phenomenal K-Pop Star: Rain,” Smart CEO Thomas Hundt said.

The singer’s popularity in Cambodia grew exponentially since the 2004 launch of the Korean TV series Full House in Cambodia, in which Ji-hoon plays the role of the male protagonist Lee Young-jae.

Previous editions of the concert have featured acts such as Demi Lovato and Jessie J.

The Smart Mega Concert headlined by Rain will take place on March 30th and is free for Smart subscribers with the ‘Smart Music’ application installed.