Keo Mom, director of LY LY Food Industry, on being a businesswoman in Cambodia

Mrs Keo Mom is the director of LY LY Food Industry as well as the head of the Cambodia Women Enterpreneurs Association. She discusses her life, from being born in Kampong Speu after her parents were forced to leave the capital in 1975, until today. Her company exports to nine countries, including Canada and the United States, and it is looking to expand to Europe. Watch the video to hear the full story.