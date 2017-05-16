What's on: Phnom Penh Pride 2017

Phnom Penh's Pride week is here and it is packed with events to suit every taste. Numerous films and documentaries on LGTB+ related issues and stories will be screened at Meta House, while drinks and food can be enjoyed at The L Bar or at BAW. Dance lovers should head to Valentino's or Toolbox. There's also a jungle party at Space Hair Salon & Bar, for those who want to go totally wild.

For more information on the events visit the I am what I am Facebook page.

Wednesday May 17th

Photo exhibition opening by Svenja Burgwinkel

A series of photos of drag queens from Phnom Penh’s Blue Chilli Bar. Free admission.

Meta House, #37 Sothearos Street, 6pm.

Pride opening night

Music by DJ Buffy & Skyler Ros, speeches from Mr. Polin UNG and IMPULSE Phnom Penh, the premiere of a documentary highlighting the struggle of the LGTB+ community and special performances from Phnom Penh drag queens.

Valentino’s Garden Terrace, #31 Street 174, 6pm.

Pride Cambodia kick-off party

Free jello shot upon arrival and all-male performances throughout the evening.

Toolbox Bar, #46E Street 174, 9pm.

Thursday May 18th

Documentary: Desert migration

Screening of a documentary that looks at the lives of HIV-positive gay people who survived and are now looking for new chances in "an oasis in the desert".

Meta House, #37 Sothearos Street, 4pm.

Pride zumba

Special class open to the public, in support of Pride Cambodia 2017.

Advance Learning Academy, Aeon Mall 3rd floor, #132 Samdach Sothearos, 6:30pm.

The jungle party

Get your Tarzan and Mogwli costumes on and party at Space Hair Salon!

Space Hair Salon & Bar, Street 136, 9pm.

Events at Meta House.

Friday May 19th

New Chinese LGTB+ films

Screening of four Chinese films, which explore stories about homosexuality, a topic still sensitive in the country.

Meta House, #37 Sothearos Street, 4pm.

Exhibition: INFLUENCE

A night full of rainbows and glitter, with drinks and snacks. On display will be the exhibition INFLUENCE with works by members of the local LGBT+ community.

BAW, Street 240 (behind the Chocolate Shop), 6pm.

Pride party at Chilli Bar

An all-night party in one of the best-known gay bars in Cambodia, with Djs, professional dancers from Tv shows, fashion show models and a special floating testing.

Blue Chilli Bar, #36e0 Street 178, 11pm.

Saturday May 20th

The amazingly fabulous pride – Tuk Tuk race

Teams of 4-5 people will have to solve clues and hunt for hidden locations throughout the city, to earn points. An occasion to explore Phnom Penh, win prizes and meet others.

Phnom Penh (e-mail pridetuktuk@gmail.com for further information), 3pm.

Korean-US LGBT+ film: Spa night

A portrait of the nocturnal world of spas in karaoke bars in Los Angeles’ Koreatown.

Meta House, #37 Sothearos Street, 4pm.

Somewhere under the rainbow

Screening of a work-in-progress by Sao Sopheak, dance performance and DJ sets by Alex Shaman and Suzuki , all in the same night.

Meta House, #37 Sothearos Street, 8pm.

Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community dance at an event during Pride Week in Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kork district, in 2015. Charlotte Pert

Sunday May 21st

Moonlight screening

The Oscar-winning LGBT feature film follows an African-American boy as he moves through adolescence and into adulthood. The film takes a hard look at American reality and functions as a powerful social document.

Meta House, #37 Sothearos Street, 4pm.

New American LGBT: Front Cover

A bittersweet dramatic comedy that addresses the Asian-American experience with humor, irony and insight.

Meta House, #37 Sothearos Street, 8.30pm.

Gay Pride Party at PoPP Bar

A big street party with music, drinks and free food.

Pride of Phnom Penh, #60 Street 15, 10pm.

Monday May 22nd

True colour - Pride's ending party

To end a week of events, the L Bar is hosting the closing party with special happy hour, live music and a speech by Kosal Khiev.

The L Bar, 18A Sreet 93, 6pm.

For a full list of events hosted by Meta House, visit their website.