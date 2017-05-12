What's on this weekend: An indie rock party, touch rugby session, and a cyclo architecture tour

As it often happens, there are lots of bubbling events going on in Phnom Penh this weekend. Live music is an option every night in many bars around the capital, including DJs from Thailand, Russia and Scotland. In occasion of the King's birthday weekend, the L bar is hosting a special sale of second hand clothing, meanwhile you can explore Phnom Penh's architecture by cyclo or get sporty with a rugby session.

For a full list of what's on in the week ahead, pick up a copy of The Post or subscribe to our PDF edition.

FRIDAY MAY 12TH

Clubbing: Beach party

With DJ Niko Yu, DJ Rakky, Dj Maily and Dj Nova.

The Riverhouse Lounge, #157 Street 110, 8pm. (The same event will run on Saturday May 13th).

Music: Concert, Josh and Pervez

The Singaporean vocalist and Pakistani percussionist duo performs a mix of pop and rock.

Bassac Lane, Street 308, 8:30pm-12am.

Clubbing: “Bedrock” indie rock Dj party

English DJ Frida Blackman and DJ Helen Back from Scotland spin their favourite indie rock hits from the past three decades.

Meta House, #37 Sothearos Boulevard, 9pm.

The Meta House building, where there will be an indie rock party this weekend. Facebook

SATURDAY MAY 13TH

Sport: Touch rugby

An offshoot of rugby, enjoy this fast-paced non-contact sport that involves running, passing and catching a rugby ball. Players touch their opponents using their hands on any part of the body, clothing or the ball. Mixed men and women. Drop-ins and regular players welcome. Email phnompenhrugby@gmail.com or message phnompenhsrc on Facebook for more information.

BKK sports field in BKK1 – off Street 380 (entrance is opposite Blue Pumpkin Café), 3pm-5pm.

Shopping: King's birthday sale

Secondhand clothing at $1 apiece. Buy 1 get 1 free happy hour from 6-7pm.

L Bar, #18A Street 93, 6pm-12am. (The same event will run on Sunday May 14th).

Music: Acoustic grooves

Singer-songwriters Jeff Sleeman and Robin Narciso present their own creative covers of contemporary songs.

Foreign Correspondents’ Club, 363 Sisowath Quay, 8:30pm-11pm.

The L Bar, where a "King's birthday sale" of secondhand clothing will be held this weekend. Athena Zelandonii

SUNDAY MAY 14TH

Culture: Architecture tour

A tour by cyclo of Central Phnom Penh, featuring the area around Post Office Square and then south-east of Central Market. Hosted by Khmer Architecture Tours, $15 per person, including cyclo costs. Reservations required, email contact@ka-tours.org.

Music: Nature green spirit

This party features live performers, artists and DJs from Thailand, Jordan, Russia and India.

#216 Norodom Boulevard, 6pm-12am.

Music: Slow Sunday evenings

Jeffro plays the blues as part of Zeppelin’s laid-back end-of-weekend series.

Zeppelin Cafe, 7 Street 278, 8:30pm.