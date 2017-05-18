What's on this weekend: A melting pot party, an art exhibition opening and neo-folk jazz

The weekend is finally here and we've got tips on how to spend your precious free time, whether you feel like chilling, partying or immersing yourself in a couple of artsy hours. These include an exhibition opening at Sa Sa Bassac Gallery featuring works from Southeast Asian artists, a melting pot party, ideal to meet people from around the globe, and a karaoke night at the L bar.

Don't forget it's Pride Week, which means even more interesting and fun things to do in the city. Check out our What's On: Phnom Penh Pride special.

FRIDAY MAY 19TH

Art exhibition opening: On attachments and unknowns

A show featuring the work of leading Southeast Asian artists such as Martha Atienza, Kiri Dalena, Pao Houa Her and Chia-En Jao. Runs through August 19, and includes a series of events, starting with a film screening and discussion on Monday.

Sa Sa Bassac Gallery, #18E2 Sothearos Boulevard, 6pm-8pm.

Dance: Cloud Block Party #12

The Cloud Block Party is a monthly event dedicated to Hip Hop culture in Cambodia and worldwide, organized by Samai Thmey and Cloud. Featuring graffiti artists, rappers and DJs, it’s an eclectic cultural event in Phnom Penh.

Cloud, #32 Street 9, 8pm.

Music: Stanford Reid

Playing a music genre self-described as “neo-folk jazz”, Stanford Reid is purportedly known to be able to play the sax and the drums, and then switch over to the bass during a set, while also singing.

Alchemy GastroPub, #36 Street 123, 8:30pm.

SATURDAY MAY 20TH

Sport: Afl night match

Cambodian Apsaras interclub match followed by the international game: The Cambodian Eagles take on the Thailand Tigers. Refreshments available.

ISPP – International School of Phnom Penh, 5pm.

Event: Melting pot party

Multicultural music event with a Khmer buffet at the You Khin house. Money goes towards the NGO school Seametrey Children’s Village. Musical acts include Mr. Sai (Khmer Vocals, Pop), Puthika (Khmer Singer/Songwriter), Alex Kerr (Acoustic Pop/Rock), Cagepitch (Khmer Vocals), Ss2 Band (Khmer/English Vocals), Nicolas Teplic (Dj, House/Tech-House).

You Khin House, #13A Street 830, 5pm.

Music: Karaoke party

A free shot is offered to anyone performing. Free entry.

L Bar, #18A Street 93, 6pm-12am.

SUNDAY MAY 21ST

Sport(ish): Hash house harriers

Cross-country running and walking through the city with Anchor beer and soft drinks as a well-deserved reward. Walkers and runners of all shapes and sizes are welcome. $5 for expats, $3 for locals. Fees include all bottled water, cool drinks and beer.

Phnom Penh Railway Station, corner of Monivong and Russian boulevards, 2pm.

Music: Sunday chillout

For Alchemy’s ‘Sunday chillout’, enjoy food and drink while listening to jazz music of the DUHA Jazztet, which combines manouche jazz and swing with Stephane Routtier on the saxophone and Anthony Armenti on guitar.

Alchemy GastroPub, #36 Street 123, 6pm-9pm.

Art: Drink and draw

Bring your own drawing materials. $3 gets you two hours with a live model.

Show Box, #11 Street 330, 7pm.