What’s on this weekend in Phnom Penh

The weekend is nearly here and we couldn't be happier. As usual, here are some events – specially selected – for you to try.

Our highlights? Russian Market favourite Long After Dark is celebrating its first birthday with a barbecue and special giveaways on Saturday, while Show Box is hosting Scottish comedian Chris Henry on Friday for what is sure to be an evening full of laughter. Or improve your snapping skills with the 'Five secrets of photography' workshop at the Computer Academy.

For a full list of what's on in the week ahead, pick up a copy of The Post or subscribe to our PDF edition.

FRIDAY MAY 26TH

Workshop: Five secrets of photography

This free workshop conducted by a photographer with 20 years of experience explores the significance of photography, elements of noteworthy photos, and the technical aspects of working a camera and lens. Register at https://goo.gl/S5DC6t

Computer Academy STEP Cambodia, #148BC Street 63, 6pm-8pm.

NineSixOne launch

NineSixOne is a new collective of Middle Eastern artists and musicians. At this launch party, expect an evening of electronic music, belly dance, Lebanese jewelry and food and drinks.

Aroma, #186 Street 13, 7pm-12am.

Comedy: Chris Henry

Scottish comedian Chris Henry headlines the show, hosted by Steven Halcrow and supported by American stand-up act Nathan Jaiyeola. Tickets cost $5 in advance from Box Office or Show Box, or $7 at the door.

Show Box, #11 Street 330, 7:30pm.

Aroma, located caddy-corner to the National Museum, is hosting NineSixOne's launch party on Friday. Scott Rotzoll

SATURDAY MAY 27TH

Family flea market

A monthly flea market full of secondhand goods, food, drinks and a free kids’ outdoor playground.

Urban Space Playground and Café, #18 Street 287, 9am-3pm.

Long After Dark first anniversary

Long After Dark celebrates its first anniversary with a barbeque, giveaways, drinks and food specials. DJs Dan Bishton, Deep Heat, and M R S P K R will be spinning tunes from 2pm.

Long After Dark, #86 Street 450, 2pm-late.

The adventure shed

Once a month Magalie Hervo at the French Institute does a reading for young children. Her storytelling covers genres ranging from fairy tales, ghost stories, adventures to love stories. Free admission.

The French Institute, #218 Street 184, 2:30pm.

A view of Urban Space Playground and Café, where there will be a family flea market this weekend. Eliah Lillis

SUNDAY MAY 28TH

Sdsw stage

$10 gets you a two-hour class of self-defence and muscular reinforcement. Reservations with Prokout required.

Prokout Fitness and Fight Center, #2 National Assembly Boulevard, 8am-10am.

Film development open hours

Those familiar with the basics of film developing are welcome to process their film, with assistance from the staff. $10, limited spaces available. Message @DarkroomPhnomPenh to reserve.

Darkroom Phnom Penh, #15 Street 300, 1pm-5pm.

Music: La belle epoque

Pianist Misato Nakaishi and flutist Anton Isselhardt perform works by Ravel, Boulanger, Faure, Roussel, Gaubert and Chaminade as part of the Classical Music Concert Series. Tickets $10/pax, $3 for students/kids, to be reserved at 077 787 038.

Meta House, #37 Sothearos Boulevard, 8pm.