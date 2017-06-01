The bar at the Chinese House where there will be a theatre show this Friday. Facebook

What's on this weekend in Phnom Penh

Looking beyond the usual rota of events like Free Fries Friday, Ultimate Frisbee and Touch Rugby, we’ve picked out some of the more unique happenings around the city this weekend. Even on the elections weekend, where there is an alcohol ban and no reporting on Saturday and Sunday, there will be plenty of places for you to go to.

As on Thursday we celebrated Children's Day, this weekend has some special events dedicated to the little ones. There is also an America's Fest ... for the America's lovers. Or, if you would like to go to the theatre or a concert, we have you covered!

FRIDAY

Children: Super kids fair

A kids product fair for young’uns and parents to check out at the mall. Through June 4.

Aeon Mall, Sothearos Boulevard, all day.

Theatre: The Libertine

The Francophone Drama Company presents The Libertine, a French comedy exploring themes of morality and sexuality written by Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt. In French with English subtitles. (Also on Saturday).

Chinese House, #45 Sisowath Quay, 7pm.

Music: The Fumes

One of Phnom Penh’s well-known indie cover-bands rocks out.

Oscar’s on the Corner, Corner Street 13 and Street 104, 10pm.

SATURDAY

Seminar: Creative entrepreneurship

Covers subjects such as organizational vision, business goal setting, entrepreneurship characteristics, and lessons learned from successful cases. To register: cec.clubs@gmail.com

Cambodia-Korea Cooperation Center, 8am-11am.

Fun: America's summer fest

Presented by the American Chamber of Commerce, this festival provides a free-flow of beer and soft-drinks (Reminder: there will be an alcohol ban due to the commune elections being held on Sunday across Cambodia), food vendors, entertainment, activities, and lucky draw. For info: events@amchamcambodia.net or call 015333715. Tickets are $9 or $5.

Northbridge International School, Street 2004, 12pm-4pm.

Music: Sarah Lancman and Giovanni Mirabassi trio

Lancman has been called a “new voice of Jazz” while Mirabassi has over a dozen gold records under his belt. Tickets $70, or $88 VIP ticket includes VIP dinner seating, free glass of wine and a digital album.

Raffles Hotel Le Royal, #92 Rukhak Vithei, 6:30pm-10pm.

SUNDAY

Spring fair 2017

A children’s Art Festival organized by the Ocarina School. Tons of musical games and activities, food available on site, free entry.

Ocarina School, #56 Street 350, 2pm-6pm.

Ultimate frisbee

Phnom Penh Ultimate hosts its biggest and most social gathering of the week. Mixed-gender teams, with all skill levels welcome. See phnompenhultimate.com for more information.

Street 380, across from Blue Pumpkin, 3pm.

“Gachi” futsal

Weekly Sunday futsal session for advanced players. $5 per person.

Blue Lion 2, Street 456 near Russian Market, 7pm-8:30pm.