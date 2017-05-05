What's on this weekend: A rooftop bar launch, French election party, and a Shakespearean tragedy

It's an exciting weekend for parties in Phnom Penh, including a cheese and wine night at Chinese House where you can watch the results of a momentous French election roll in, a DJ-packed pool party at Tusk, and the official launch of Russian Market's already popular new bar, Sundown Social Club. Meanwhile there is also theatre, art shows and a Brazilian culture night to keep you entertained.
For a full list of what's on in the week ahead, featuring everything from ultimate frisbee to free French fries, pick up a copy of The Post.
FRIDAY MAY 5TH
Performance: Macbeth
The Phnom Penh Players present their modern take on William Shakespeare’s classic, Macbeth. Tickets are $10, available at Box Office or at the door.
Department of Performing Arts, eastern end of Street 384. 7:15pm
Concert: Malongo de Janeiro
An evening of Brazilian culture with Malongo coffee, a new frosted coffee-based cocktail, a capoeira show from the Brazilian Association of Development and Support of the Art of Capoeira, and an afrobeat/tropical house DJ set from Watt’s Up.
The French Institute, #218 Street 184. 7pm
Dance class: Kizomba
Try “African Tango”, or kizomba, an Angolan couple’s dance. $10 per person. Contact Florian Tep at 016 250 295 for more details.
Russian Ballet Cambodia, #60 Street 63. 7:30pm-8:45pm
SATURDAY MAY 6TH
Pool party
Phnom Penh Underground, Kimchi Collective and Tusk present MoonDance, featuring DJ Sequence, B-Fox and Dr Wah-Wah. Free entry.
Tusk Guesthouse and Bar, #2 Street 278. 6pm-Late
Grand opening: Sundown Social Club
Russian Market’s newest rooftop bar officially opens with Australian singer Katie Whyte playing indie pop tunes and DJ M R S P K R spinning tunes in the evening.
Street 440 (opposite Russian Market), 3pm-Late
Exhibition: Connections
A collaborative exhibition from the Student Artists of Phnom Penh (SAPP) comes to an end with an art auction event fundraising for school arts programs. Silent auction, live music, face painting and a lucky draw.
Cloud, #32 Street 9. 2pm-9pm. Auction from 4:30pm-6:30pm
SUNDAY MAY 7TH
French election party
Watch the results of the French national election and enjoy specials on wine, cheeses and other appetizers.
Chinese House, 45 Sisowath Quay, 7pm
Big Mike remembrance
One year since his death, musicians gather to remember “Big Mike” Hsu, the former owner of Sharky Bar.
Sharky Bar, 126 Street 130. 9pm
Architecture tour
A walking tour of Front du Bassac, the White Building and Chaktomuk Theatre. $8 per person. Hosted by Khmer Architecture Tours, Reservations required. Email contact@ka-tours.org.
Starts at Chaktomuk Theatre (Sisowath Quay). 8:30am-10:30am
