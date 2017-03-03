(From left) Garn Lim, senior manager, BDO Cambodia; chairman of the judges Sorn Seap, founder and director, Key Real Estate Co Ltd; Terry Blackburn, founder and managing director, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards; Svein Johan Stub, general manager, Jotun (Cambodia); Ly Chunghao, managing director, Royal HM Trading Ltd.

11 shortlisted developers are vying for Cambodia Property Awards 2017

Eleven of the Kingdom’s leading real estate developers have made the shortlist for the second annual PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards 2017.

More than 30 projects located in prime investment destinations across Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanoukville joined this year’s competition, with the winners and highly commended set to be revealed at the black-tie gala dinner on Friday, March 24, at the prestigious Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra.

Phnom Penh City Center leads the list of official nominees, with a total of five nominations across the Development and Design categories, including Best Housing Development (Phnom Penh) and Best Retail Development. Its parent company’s corporate headquarters, called ‘The Vanguard’, is nominated for Best Office Development and will go up against two-time nominee TACC (C.R.) Ltd, developer of the mixed-use project called ‘The Gateway’.

Other companies that received multiple nods include: Habitat, which is vying for three awards including Best Condo Development (Phnom Penh); twice-nominated Courtyard by Marriott Phnom Penh from developer Khou Investment Co. Ltd; and Les Bijoux d'Angkor, which is up for two awards.

This year’s co-sponsors, Jotun (Cambodia), represented by general manager Svein Johan Stub, and Royal HM Trading Ltd, represented by managing director Ly Chunghao, tell the media of the many benefits of being a PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards sponsor.

Borey Peng Huoth, winner of the Best Developer (Cambodia) title at the first-ever Cambodia Property Awards last year, returns with nominations for its critically acclaimed Grand Star Platinum project in the Best Housing Development (Phnom Penh) category. Already a double winner in 2016, Grand Star Platinum enters the awards race again due to further development and construction in the property.

After several months of screening, deliberations and site visits, the awards’ nine-member independent judging panel led by chairman Sorn Seap, founder and director of Key Real Estate Co. Ltd., will meet one last time to finalise their assessment under the guidance of official judging supervisor BDO, the world’s fifth largest accountancy and auditing firm.

“The property boom in the past 10 years has seen a drastic change. In 2007 there were only two high-rise buildings in Phnom Penh now we have hundreds across the city,” says Seap, who was elected head judge earlier this year.

Top country winners in Cambodia will be moving forward to the two-day PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards grand finale this November in Singapore to compete for more regional accolades.

Hari V Krishnan, CEO of PropertyGuru Group, comments: “We’re delighted to be back in Cambodia for a second year to promote the best projects and help property seekers in identifying the best developers to target for their dream homes and property investments.”

