Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - 120 students poisoned by school snack in Oddar Meanchey

120 students poisoned by school snack in Oddar Meanchey

About 120 students at a Christian school in Oddar Meanchey’s Trapaing Prasat district came down with food poisoning after consuming a dessert served by the school on Wednesday, though officials confirmed that all were “recovering well”.

According to Preah Brolay commune police chief Chea Nimol, all 190 students in DPC school – a Christian institution that provides free Khmer and English classes – were served a bowl of a traditional Cambodian dessert of banana and tapioca pearls in coconut milk on that day as their daily snack. Within the next hour, a total of 124 students aged between 9 and 13 were vomiting and experiencing stomachaches.

Of those, 54 were sent to Prasat Krahom Sen Chey Health Centre in the commune.

“We have treated them well, some were given some pills . . . All of them have returned home,” said Chuch Sim, chief of the health centre.

The other 70 students who suffered more severe cases were sent to the district referral hospital.

“The doctors said they are getting better and will be going home soon,” Nimol said, adding that a sample of the dessert had been sent to the provincial hospital for inspection.

Contact author: Touch Sokha
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".