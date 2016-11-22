Accountant, spouse tried for fraud

The chief accountant for local company Borey Piphup Thmey Group and her husband appeared before the Phnom Penh Municipal Court yesterday to face charges of breach of trust and fraud over $370,000 that she allegedly stole from the company, and which he allegedly then gambled away.

Phat Chakrya, 28, and her husband, Ho Kosal, 38, were arrested in February after they failed to return the money to the company. If found guilty, the couple could face between two and five years in prison, according to Article 393 of the Criminal Code.

“I committed the [offenses] that I’m being charged for,” Chakrya told the court. “On February 18, the company demanded I return the money, but my husband had already spent it all.”

Kosal, for his part, confessed he spent the money at Phnom Penh’s NagaWorld casino.

Chakrya said she had been promoted to chief accountant in 2014. In September 2015, her husband began to persuade her to steal money from the company and cover it up by making up fake invoices. She also took more than $30,000 from three staffers under her.

A verdict is due on December 15.