Prey Lang activist Roeung Run was attacked by a wild boar while patroling a community forest in Kratie province on Monday. Photo supplied

Activist injured by wild boar

A Prey Lang forest activist was seriously injured on Monday afternoon when he was attacked by a boar while patrolling a community forest in Kratie’s Sambor district.

Roeung Run, 27, was patrolling the Brasat Takhmao community forest with three others when the wild pig charged at him, leaving serious wounds on his right arm and left leg, said activist Ek Sovanna.

“The victim, one of the active Prey Lang forest patrollers, saw the wild pig and it immediately attacked him,” he said, adding that it was probably feeling threatened because it had been injured by a snare.

Savanna said the three other patrollers rescued Run from the wild pig.

“Without the help from his companions, he would have been attacked to death,” he said.

Run was taken to a district hospital yesterday morning before being transferred to a provincial hospital due to the severity of the injuries.

Kea Hong, director of the Kratie Provincial Referral Hospital, confirmed the victim had been admitted to the hospital. He said Run’s condition had improved, but he wasn’t sure when he would be dischared.