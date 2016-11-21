ACU questions commune chief

Chbar Ampov II’s commune chief, Yin Vuth, was interrogated by the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) this weekend over allegations that he sold Cambodian citizenship to a Chinese national.

Vuth, a member of the CPP, said yesterday that he received notice about the investigation from the ACU on Friday. He was accused of selling a Cambodian birth certificate to a Chinese customer for $12,000 and of selling state land, but was released after being interrogated.

“From 9am until 12pm they interrogated me . . . When they said they wanted to see the document, I brought them to the commune hall and then they did not arrest me,” he said, adding that he had simply signed a form prepared by his clerk.

“I saw the name, Chan Vanna, born in 1960, but I did not know what the nationality is.”

Vuth also denied selling state land to private interests, and said he “asked the ACU to investigate and ask the local people. I enthusiastically welcome the investigation for the truth”.

ACU director Om Yentieng could not be reached.