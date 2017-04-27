Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - "Adhoc 5" see detention extended for six months

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
ADHOC officials Ny Sokha (R) and Yi Soksan (L) are escorted into the Supreme Court, where their appeal for bail was denied yesterday in Phnom Penh. Pha Lina

"Adhoc 5" see detention extended for six months

Defence lawyers’ suspicions were confirmed on Thursday, when a Phnom Penh Municipal Court judge extended the pre-trial detention of the so-called “Adhoc 5” by an additional six months, citing the need for more investigation into their case, which has already dragged on for a year.

Investigating Judge Theam Chanpiseth met with the accused and their lawyers at a closed hearing, informing them that because he needed to question more witnesses and investigate the case further, the five would have to remain in prison. In the last six months, however, only one witness has been questioned.

On Wednesday, a court clerk had said in separate interviews with media outlets that a judge had already decided to extend the group’s detention, only to backtrack hours later. Defence lawyers, however, took the apparent slip-up as evidence their clients’ continued detention was a foregone conclusion.

Adhoc staffers Lim Mony, Ny Sokha, Yi Soksan and Nay Vanda stand accused of bribing opposition leader Kem Sokha’s purported mistress for her silence regarding the alleged scandal, whereas former Adhoc staffer and election official Ny Chakrya is named as an accomplice to the crime.

The case is widely believed to be politically motivated, and has taken place against a backdrop of what observers have characterised as a crackdown on the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party.

Friday marks one year since the five were taken into custody, and after yesterday’s decision, the five could face up to six more months in prison before a judge has to decide to drop the charges or proceed to trial.

“The reason is the same. That is the investigation is still going on. And some witness have not been completed in investigation,” said Adhoc lawyer Lor Chunthy. “We think that the extension is not reasonable, because in the last six months, there has been little investigation.”

Contact author: Niem Chheng
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Khmer New Year games: it’s never too late to try them out

Even though games such as “Fight for the leaf” or “Hide the towel” are traditionally played during the Khmer New Year holidays

Khmer New Year getaway: Ghost Island

One of 23 islands in the sea of Koh Kong, Koh Kmoch (Ghost Island) has a wealth of corals and other sealife visible through its crystal clear water.

ACLEDA’s boss on how tech is changing financial services

In today’s world of fast-changing technology, Cambodia is seeing increasing innovation in financial services.