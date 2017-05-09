Family members visit Prime Minister Hun Sen after he was admitted to a hospital in Singapore last week. Facebook

After hospital visit, PM is back in fighting form

Addressing a social media user who last week said he wished him to die, Prime Minister Hun Sen yesterday had a clear message: Don’t count on it. The premier was last week admitted to a Singaporean hospital suffering from what he said was exhaustion.

At the same time, a Facebook user named “Sei Ha Sei Ha” posted a picture of the premier and funeral wreaths with a message wishing him to pass away.

Back on his feet and speaking at the 154th anniversary of the Red Cross in Phnom Penh, the premier, who has ruled Cambodia for three decades, was having none of it.

A supporter takes a 'selfie' photograph with Prime Minister Hun Sen at an event yesterday in Phnom Penh. Facebook

“I also would like to address to an individual who does not need me and who wants to topple me,” the premier told the crowd. “Please do not hope and wait for the opportunity of Hun Sen’s death. You cannot wish God to take my life because God has inscribed me to stay here many years ago.”

Hun Sen, 64, has previously said he wanted to stay in power until he is 74. His Cambodian People’s Party, however, only narrowly beat the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party at the 2013 national election and faces a tough challenge to regain support as new elections approach.

During his speech yesterday, he again warned of the dangers of war and pointed to countries in the Middle East, references government officials have long used to try to cast the opposition and popular movements as a dangerous force.