Phnom Penh Post - Alleged abuse victim charged with murder

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
Euro Ribbon, 55, was arrested for allegedly beating her husband to death with bamboo sticks last week in Takeo province. Photo supplied.

Alleged abuse victim charged with murder

A woman was charged with murder on Sunday in Takeo’s Tram Kak district after being arrested two days earlier for allegedly beating her husband to death with a bamboo stick.

Hun Hem, provincial police station’s crime chief, said yesterday that Eum Bou, 55, was detained at the provincial prison and charged with intentional murder of cattle trader Khun Keng, 58, to whom she had been married for 20 years.

District police chief Dok Thiya said that Keng was known to be an alcoholic who would frequently abuse his wife and that he had been drunkenly cursing her on Friday night when he was attacked.

If found guilty, Bou faces a potential life sentence.

Contact author: Kim Sarom
