Khun Sarath, an Cambodian-American tourist is treated after he was brutally beaten up by military generals in Kampong Speu province on Wednesday. TROLL KHMER NEWS

Alleged attack: General said to hit man with glass

A two-star military police general allegedly assaulted a Cambodian-American with a drinking glass during an altercation at a wedding ceremony in Kampong Speu province, police said yesterday, but local authorities had taken no legal action against the officer as of yesterday.

Baset district deputy police chief Khun Sophal said that Phan Vannareth, a major general with the military police, had hit the victim on the back of his head on Sunday after the victim unintentionally “impacted” on him when opening a wine bottle.

“When [the victim] opened the wine, it spilled on [the general] . . . He ran to get a glass to hit the back of his head . . . Before [the general] hit him, he asked his bodyguard to get the car ready. He went to hit [the victim] and walked to his car and drove away,” he said.

Sophal added that the district authorities lack the authority to arrest the general.“Who would dare do anything? It is only the military who can arrest him,” he said.

According to Sophal, the district police intend to close the case with Vannareth’s apology. National military police spokesman Eng Hy declined to comment.