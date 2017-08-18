Packages containing drugs were busted and seized by authorities. Photo supplied

Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Stung Treng

A 36-year-old man allegedly involved in the trafficking of 50 kilograms of drugs confiscated in a May raid was sent to pre-trial detention yesterday, a day after his arrest in Stung Treng province.

National Police Anti-Drug Chief Mok Chito said his officers, along with Stung Treng authorities, arrested Thorng Vaing, 36, who is allegedly the driver who transported the drugs to Phnom Penh in May.

“We arrested him on Tuesday,” he said. “He was in charge of transporting [the drugs] from Stung Treng to Phnom Penh.”

“The person has been placed under supervision for trafficking and possessing illegal drugs under Article 40 of the Criminal Code, according to a warrant signed by Judge Theam Chanpiseth.

On May 17, police officials with the Ministry of Interior’s Anti-Drug Department arrested a man in Phsar Thmey commune who said drugs were being kept in a nearby house, which the officers subsequently raided.

The drugs confiscated were a mix of ice and a small amount of heroin.

More than 9,000 people were arrested in the first six months of the year in an ongoing drug crackdown.