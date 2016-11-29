Angry crowd badly beats moto ‘thief’

A suspected thief was saved by police from a violent mob after local villagers allegedly caught him attempting to steal a motorbike in Kandal’s Ang Snuol yesterday morning.

Hars Phalla, deputy district police chief, identified the suspect as Thiroth Mony, 24, an unemployed man with no permanent residence.

Phalla said the motorbike owner parked his vehicle outside Bek Charn Market, but forgot his key in the ignition. Mony allegedly tried to take advantage of his mistake, but the owner noticed him and called for help, leading to Mony being seriously injured by a violent mob consisting of 10 to 20 bystanders.

“The suspect was beaten up by the people and if the police had not arrived in time, he might have been injured more seriously,” Phalla said, adding that the suspect was taken to a hospital where he confessed to trying to steal the motorbike.

Phalla said the suspect is now at the Ang Snuol district police station where he is awaiting criminal charges.

Mob justice is still prevalent in Cambodia, a phenomenon that some observers in the past have attributed to a lack of faith in the judicial system.