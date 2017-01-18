Apsara announces date for Angkor bridge work

The Apsara Authority on Monday set a date for closing the ancient stone bridge leading to Angkor Wat, saying access will be cut off starting in May to allow for restoration, while tourist traffic will be diverted to a temporary floating bridge.

The authority, which manages the historic temple complex, announced on their Facebook page that the closure is part of preservation efforts carried out in conjunction with Japan’s Sophia University.

The 197-metre-long, 10-metre-wide floating bridge will be made of non-slip weather-resistant plastic, and can hold nearly 6,400 people at a time.

Apsara spokeswoman Chaosun Keriya said, the “restoration will take at least two to three years . . . To retain its beauty, the same type of stone will be used instead of cement.”