Apsara Authority officials dismantle an allegedly illegally constructed house within the protected area of Siem Reap’s Angkor Archaeological Park. Photo supplied

Apsara Authority takes down 171 homes

The Apsara Authority and Siem Reap provincial officials, as of Saturday, have demolished 171 homes out of 520 set to be removed from the Angkor Archaeological Park, an Apsara official said yesterday.

Long Kosal, spokesman for the Apsara Authority – which oversees the park – said a total of 171 buildings have been pulled down since August 10, of which 140 were dismantled by officials, with the remainder voluntarily brought down by the owners.

The removal of those homes and buildings has mainly taken place in three locations, which include Prasat Bakong and Angkor Thom districts, as well as in Siem Reap town.

More demolitions will continue in Prasat Bakong and Puok districts, he said.

“The buildings and houses, which have been pulled down, include houses, flats for rent, huts, [stores], fences and gasoline [shops],” he said. “Until now, there are no problems or protests . . . because [the owners] understand and have cooperated with authorities.”

Officials have said most of the homes were built during the commune elections season, with contractors pushing schemes on clients.