Suspect Nhor Neang, 22, questioned by the police after his arrest on Tuesday night for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl. Photo supplied

Attempted killing: Police arrest man for rape of 9-year-old

Police in Phnom Penh’s Meanchey district arrested a 22-year-old man accused of raping and attempting to kill his 9-year-old neighbour on Tuesday.

Deputy Meanchey District Police Chief Hour Mengvang said taxi driver assistant Nhor Neang, from Stung Meanchey commune’s Prek Tol village, was arrested several hours after police found the girl unconscious and semi-naked near her home, next to two bloodied bricks that were later traced back to Neang.

During questioning, Neang confessed that he gave the girl 5,000 riel and candy and took her to the area to rape her, according to Mengvang.

Mengvang said Neang told police: “I beat her on the face and the head three times and she fainted. After that, I used the sack to cover her, and then I escaped from the site.”

The girl was sent to Kantha Bopha Hospital in Phnom Penh, where she is recovering, Mengvang added.

“I got the information from the victim girl’s parents that right now she woke up and can speak a little bit,” he said.

The Child Protection Unit said Neang is expected to be charged with aggravated rape of a child and attempted murder.