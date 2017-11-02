Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Attempted killing: Police arrest man for rape of 9-year-old

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
Suspect Nhor Neang, 22, questioned by the police after his arrest on Tuesday night for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl. Photo supplied

Attempted killing: Police arrest man for rape of 9-year-old

Police in Phnom Penh’s Meanchey district arrested a 22-year-old man accused of raping and attempting to kill his 9-year-old neighbour on Tuesday.

Deputy Meanchey District Police Chief Hour Mengvang said taxi driver assistant Nhor Neang, from Stung Meanchey commune’s Prek Tol village, was arrested several hours after police found the girl unconscious and semi-naked near her home, next to two bloodied bricks that were later traced back to Neang.

During questioning, Neang confessed that he gave the girl 5,000 riel and candy and took her to the area to rape her, according to Mengvang.

Mengvang said Neang told police: “I beat her on the face and the head three times and she fainted. After that, I used the sack to cover her, and then I escaped from the site.”

The girl was sent to Kantha Bopha Hospital in Phnom Penh, where she is recovering, Mengvang added.

“I got the information from the victim girl’s parents that right now she woke up and can speak a little bit,” he said.

The Child Protection Unit said Neang is expected to be charged with aggravated rape of a child and attempted murder.

Contact author: Khouth Sophak Chakrya
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Behind the scenes of Bird Monster Battle

The Post visited the Lakhon Khol Youth of Cambodia dance group as they practised at the Royal University of Fine Arts in preparation for a performance on Sunday at Beltei International University.

Senate passes amendments allowing seat redistribution

Following last week's events, when Prime Minister Hun Sen proposed redistributing the Cambodia National Rescue Party’s National Assembly seats among minor opposition parties, the controversial amendments were passed a