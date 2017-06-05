Search form

James Ricketson, 68, is questioned by officials on Saturday in Phnom Penh. Photo supplied
Australian journalist arrested

Australian national James Ricketson was arrested on Saturday, according to police officials, with local media claiming the independent journalist was detained for “stealing information”.

Government-aligned local media outlet Fresh News first reported the story, saying Ricketson “entered the country to steal information” while at a CNRP rally on Friday. The story was accompanied by photos of Ricketson at a rally with a drone, and in police custody.

Lou Rabo, an immigration officer, confirmed that 68-year-old Ricketson was arrested under suspicion of stealing information to broadcast abroad without permission.

“At this time, the suspect is being temporarily detained at the immigration office and there is an ongoing investigation,” Rabo said.

Ricketson’s blog is frequently critical of the ruling CPP, and claims the opposition would have likely won the 2013 national election had it been free and fair.

A representative from the Australian Embassy said the office was aware of the situation and has “sought to make contact with [Ricketson] to offer consular assistance”.

Contact authors: Andrew Nachemson and Khouth Sophak Chakrya
