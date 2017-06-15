Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Authorities arrested over shots

Authorities arrested over shots

A policeman, two military police officers and three soldiers from Tbong Khmum province were arrested yesterday for allegedly shooting at a van they had chased for 70 kilometres after it failed to stop at their illegal checkpoint, an official said.

Tbong Khmum Provincial Police Chief Ben Rath said the group included Phon Veasna, chief of security in Tbong Khmum district police, military officials Cheat Samnang, Ket Dara, and Mao Oeun, and military police officers Khem Sothearath and Van Sot.

Rath said the six created an illegal checkpoint in Tbong Khmum district and then chased the van for 70 kilometres to Kampong Cham’s Batheay district, where they were arrested.

“The van was carrying wood to construct a home,” Rath said. “They used the gun. They violated their roles as military and police officials. They have to face legal action.”

Heng Vuthy, deputy provincial police chief in Kampong Cham, where the men were detained for questioning, said the group fired one shot during the chase.

“There was no injury but it shocked people,” Vuthy said, adding the men did not resist arrest and that police would continue to investigate.

Contact authors: Chhay Channyda and Mech Dara
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Farewell to the White Building

Built as an experiment in low-cost social housing for the capital, the White Building has been sitting in the heart of Phnom Penh since the 1960s.

Ieng Mouly on war, corruption, and working with Son Sann

Ieng Mouly, chairman of Cambodia's National AIDS Authority, talks to Post Khmer editor Kimsong Kay about four decades of Cambodian politics.

People search for their names on the voter lists at a polling station in Kampong Cham’s Veal Vong commune earlier this month.

Carving Tbong Khmum from Kampong Cham may see CPP gain assembly seat

Four years ago, when the opposition snatched Kampong Cham away from the ruling party in 2013 national elections, it hinted at a deeper shift taking

Comfrel Executive Director Koul Panha speaks to the press at a meeting yesterday in Phnom Penh.

NGOs claim 95 percent result count accuracy

As the National Election Committee launched into the recount proc