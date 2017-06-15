Authorities arrested over shots

A policeman, two military police officers and three soldiers from Tbong Khmum province were arrested yesterday for allegedly shooting at a van they had chased for 70 kilometres after it failed to stop at their illegal checkpoint, an official said.

Tbong Khmum Provincial Police Chief Ben Rath said the group included Phon Veasna, chief of security in Tbong Khmum district police, military officials Cheat Samnang, Ket Dara, and Mao Oeun, and military police officers Khem Sothearath and Van Sot.

Rath said the six created an illegal checkpoint in Tbong Khmum district and then chased the van for 70 kilometres to Kampong Cham’s Batheay district, where they were arrested.

“The van was carrying wood to construct a home,” Rath said. “They used the gun. They violated their roles as military and police officials. They have to face legal action.”

Heng Vuthy, deputy provincial police chief in Kampong Cham, where the men were detained for questioning, said the group fired one shot during the chase.

“There was no injury but it shocked people,” Vuthy said, adding the men did not resist arrest and that police would continue to investigate.