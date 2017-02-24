Bail denied for Adhoc foursome

The Court of Appeal yesterday rejected the bail requests of four Adhoc staffers, now in jail more than 300 days, citing fears they would refuse to appear in court when summonsed.

The four – Lem Mony, Nay Vanda, Yi Soksan and Ny Sokha – were placed in pre-trial detention in April on “bribery” allegations connected to the sex scandal surrounding CNRP acting president Kem Sokha.

They were charged with bribing a witness after Sokha’s alleged mistress, Khom Chandaraty, to whom Adhoc had provided legal assistance, accused them of asking her to lie about her affair with Sokha.

Speaking after yesterday’s closed-door hearing, Adhoc lawyer Lor Chunthy told reporters his assurances that his clients would not flee fell on deaf ears.

“They are afraid we would not go to court when summonsed. We asked the court to take their passports and guaranteed that they will not flee, but the judges did not agree,” he said.

As he was escorted from court, Mony said he was not surprised by the decision. “We are sorry that the judges in Cambodia never have the chance to use [their legal training] to serve the interests of the people.”