Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Banned skin-whitener seized from two shops

Economic police officials raid a store on Tuesday in Phnom Penh to confiscate an illegal skin-whitening beauty product called Tabita. FACEBOOK
Economic police officials raid a store on Tuesday in Phnom Penh to confiscate an illegal skin-whitening beauty product called Tabita. Facebook

Banned skin-whitener seized from two shops

Two beauty shops in Phnom Penh were on Tuesday raided by anti-economic crime police for selling a skin-whitening product known as “Tabita” that contains high amounts of mercury and the banned carcinogenic bleach hydroquinone, and five more shops will be raided in the coming days, officials said yesterday.

Tabita was banned by the Health Ministry in 2015 after Singapore sent a notice that it contained harmful chemicals including hydroquinone, as well as mercury and tretinoin, according to a May 19 letter from ministry Secretary of State Choun Yinsim to lawyers for Sokun Vattanak Trading Co, which owns the shops.

The two beauty shops were properly licensed to operate by the Ministry of Commerce but were raided for selling the banned products, which were confiscated, and court proceedings could now follow, said Long Sreng, the deputy director of the Interior Ministry’s Anti-Economic Crimes Police Department.

“The ingredients of products were not accepted by the Ministry of Health,” Sreng said, explaining that the confiscated skin-whitening products had been sent to the Health Ministry.

“We will send the case to court in the next three days, and we also will confiscate from five [other] shops who have sold this brands.”

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Farewell to the White Building

Built as an experiment in low-cost social housing for the capital, the White Building has been sitting in the heart of Phnom Penh since the 1960s.

Ieng Mouly on war, corruption, and working with Son Sann

Ieng Mouly, chairman of Cambodia's National AIDS Authority, talks to Post Khmer editor Kimsong Kay about four decades of Cambodian politics.

People search for their names on the voter lists at a polling station in Kampong Cham’s Veal Vong commune earlier this month.

Carving Tbong Khmum from Kampong Cham may see CPP gain assembly seat

Four years ago, when the opposition snatched Kampong Cham away from the ruling party in 2013 national elections, it hinted at a deeper shift taking

Comfrel Executive Director Koul Panha speaks to the press at a meeting yesterday in Phnom Penh.

NGOs claim 95 percent result count accuracy

As the National Election Committee launched into the recount proc