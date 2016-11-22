Search form

Activists light candles during a Black Monday protest yesterday.
Black Monday protests resume

Borei Keila and Boeung Kak lake activists resumed the so-called Black Monday protests at their respective communities yesterday with no intervention from authorities.

While Borei Keila residents called both for the release of jailed human rights officials and land activist Tep Vanny, the Boeung Kak protest focused largely on their jailed neighbour.

Vanny was convicted for conducting a cursing ceremony at an August protest, and is currently under pre-trial detention for a separate case.

Boeung Kak resident Bov Sophea said Vanny should be released because her son had fallen ill and needed his mother’s care. “We decided to focus on Vanny after the Appeal Court denied her bail on November 17,” she added.

