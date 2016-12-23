Boeung Kak members placed under court supervision

Five members of Phnom Penh’s Boeung Kak lake community were placed under court supervision yesterday as part of investigations into fellow housing rights activist Ly Mom’s claims that they threatened to kill her.

Mom filed a complaint claiming that the activists confronted her after she was awarded a land title in 2012, and five of them – Nget Khun, Chheng Leap, Heng Mom, Kong Chantha and Tol Sreypov – have been questioned by prosecutors over the past two months.

“They require us to respect the conditions [of the supervision],” said Chantha, who was questioned at the municipal court yesterday. “This is a threat to us land activists.”

A sixth suspect, the high-profile Tep Vanny, is already in prison awaiting trial for a separate case involving a protest at Prime Minister Hun Sen’s residence.

Sam Sokunthea, a lawyer for Chantha, said the conditions of the supervision stipulated that the five activists could not flee the city and had to present themselves whenever called by the court.