Deep in the Dangrek Mountain range that forms a natural border betweeen Cambodia and Thailand, illegal loggers search for wood. Heng Chivoan

Border logging Man loses limbs in UXO explosion

A Cambodian attempting to cross into Thailand to log rosewood lost his right leg and arm after stepping on a landmine on Monday.

Chan Kem Oeun, village chief of Chhoeutal Kong village in Preah Vihear province, said yesterday that the victim, 39-year-old Seth Pheak, was one of six villagers travelling to Thailand illegally.

Another villager, Seth Rom, Pheak’s younger brother, sustained minor injuries from the explosion. According to Rom’s account to Oeun, the incident happened as the group travelled through the forest, with Pheak about 4 metres from his brother when he stepped on the mine.

“Currently, both of them are staying at Preah Vihear Provincial Referral Hospital. Until now, the victim Seth Pheak is unconscious, while his brother is conscious already,” Oeun said.

In a separate case on Saturday, Thai environment rangers arrested two Cambodians for illegal logging in a protected area in Thailand’s Chonburi province.

Ty Sokha, head of a nearby border communication office, said that Korng Min, 31, and Chhay Tuyhieng, 29, were sent to court Monday.

