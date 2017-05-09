Borei Keila residents rally at developer’s home

Around 20 Borei Keila residents gathered outside Phanimex owner Suy Sophan’s residence yesterday asking her to resolve their land dispute in which they have yet to be offered compensation.

The residents represent 32 families who are awaiting compensation from City Hall. They want Sophan, whose firm is developing the site, to accelerate the process.

Fifteen other families were given three options by the municipality in March – either $2,000 and a plot of land or $5,000, while those with no documentation are being offered a flat $3,000.

“If we will not get a house in Borei Keila we request to have the proper compensation to buy a new house in Phnom Penh,” said Borei Keila resident Var Sophy.

The 32 families are currently living in one of the old dilapidated buildings at the site, where Phanimex was expected to build 10 buildings to relocate residents, but only built eight, citing lack of funding.

Sophan said the compensation process did not involve the firm and was being handled by City Hall.

“I was not at home this morning and I told my staff to inform the villagers that our company has nothing to do with them,” she said yesterday.

Municipality spokesman Met Measpheakdey said City Hall will release the options for the 32 families soon. Land advocate Soeung Saran said the dispute would never have arisen had Phanimex built the promised 10 buildings.