Boyfriend charged in woman’s strangling

A 20-year-old suspect accused of strangling his girlfriend to death was charged by the Phnom Penh court on Monday evening with premeditated murder, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Municipal court spokesman Ey Rin yesterday said investigating Judge Y Thavrak also decided to place suspect Yen Sopanha in pre-trial detention. “The suspect was charged and detained temporarily,” he said.

Phnom Penh deputy military police commander Khen Sovann said after the killing, the suspect allegedly fled and was hiding in Kandal’s Koh Thom district. Military police in both provinces cooperated to arrest him.

Kandal deputy military police commander Touch Sinan said the suspect and the victim, Keo Kanha, 19, had been in a relationship the past four years. But the suspect had a $200 debt and allegedly killed the victim for her belongings to help pay the money he owed, and to buy drugs.

The victim’s belongings included a bracelet, phone, $30 and a motorbike, Sinan said. On November 16, a garbage collector discovered the body of the karaoke club worker in a pile of trash in the capital’s Sen Sok district.