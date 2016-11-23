Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Boyfriend charged in woman’s strangling

Boyfriend charged in woman’s strangling

A 20-year-old suspect accused of strangling his girlfriend to death was charged by the Phnom Penh court on Monday evening with premeditated murder, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Municipal court spokesman Ey Rin yesterday said investigating Judge Y Thavrak also decided to place suspect Yen Sopanha in pre-trial detention. “The suspect was charged and detained temporarily,” he said.

Phnom Penh deputy military police commander Khen Sovann said after the killing, the suspect allegedly fled and was hiding in Kandal’s Koh Thom district. Military police in both provinces cooperated to arrest him.

Kandal deputy military police commander Touch Sinan said the suspect and the victim, Keo Kanha, 19, had been in a relationship the past four years. But the suspect had a $200 debt and allegedly killed the victim for her belongings to help pay the money he owed, and to buy drugs.

The victim’s belongings included a bracelet, phone, $30 and a motorbike, Sinan said. On November 16, a garbage collector discovered the body of the karaoke club worker in a pile of trash in the capital’s Sen Sok district.

Contact author: Kim Sarom
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".