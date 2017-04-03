Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Breaching the law? CITA’s status called into question

Content image - Phnom Penh Post
CITA President Ouk Chhayavy (centre) at the meeting to empower and strengthen the voice of Cambodian teachers yesterday in Prey Vang province. Facebook

Breaching the law? CITA’s status called into question

Officials have questioned the legitimacy of the Cambodian Independent Teachers’ Association – a frequent critic of government policy, saying it’s in breach of new laws on registering NGOs.

The Ministry of Interior has written to CITA, accusing it of violating the controversial NGO Law for having failed to officially submit the organisation’s statutes and meet other bureaucratic requirements.

The letter, dated March 3 but which emerged yesterday, says the CITA violated Article 7 of the law for failing to submit the organisation’s statutes that cover the structure of the organisation, the CVs and history for its new leadership, as well as their roles and responsibilities.

“The ministry suggests CITA re-examine” the items in question, Pol Lim, secretary of state at the ministry, said in the letter.

CITA president Ouk Chhayavy yesterday maintained she submitted all the relevant materials to the ministry before December 31 when the organisation held a congress to elect her as president.

She said she suspected the government was just cracking down on dissent. “They seem to discriminate [against] CITA because it always criticises the government,” she said. “This is not the first time.”

Contact author: Sen David
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

ACLEDA’s boss on how tech is changing financial services

In today’s world of fast-changing technology, Cambodia is seeing increasing innovation in financial services.

ACLEDA President In Channy on the key to the bank’s success

Post Khmer Editor-in-Chief Kay Kimsong sat down with Dr In Channy, President and Group Managing Director of ACLEDA Bank Plc, to explore the main principle guiding Cambodia’s biggest bank.

A taste of Phnom Penh's first container night market

At the launch of Phnom Penh's newest market, The Post spoke to customers and stallholders about what the hub of bars, food stalls, shops and live music will add to the city's nightlife.