Breaking: CNRP-nominated elections officials resign from NEC

Three National Election Committee members, all Cambodia National Rescue Party nominees, have quit the electoral body, intensifying the fallout from the Supreme Court’s dissolution of the opposition party last Thursday.

The CNRP was dissolved by the high court for allegedly plotting an overthrow of the government in a decision that has drawn international condemnation and raised concerns that next year's elections will be illegitimate in the absence of the country's largest opposition party. Since the decision, the party’s elected members at all levels have been stopped from continuing their work and authorities have worked to wipe away any visible reminders of the party, such as flags and signboards.

The three NEC members – Kuoy Bunroeun, Te Manirong and Rong Chhun – announced their resignation this afternoon in a statement taking umbrage with the reallocation of the 55 National Assembly seats that were held by the CNRP to other minor political parties. The three had been nominated to the body by the CNRP as part of post-election deal struck between the opposition and the ruling Cambodian People's Party in 2014.

“It is a violation of the peoples’ will, who voted for their favoured party,” the statement reads. “This action directly impacts the process of the upcoming 2018 election, which is not guaranteed to be a free, fair and just election.”

The electoral body is now left with six members: four Cambodian People’s Party nominees, so-called "neutral" member Hang Puthea and former Supreme Court Prosecutor Hing Thirith, the only remaining CNRP pick.

Thirith could not be reached for comment, but said yesterday he would stay with the NEC for now.

The resigning CNRP members could not immediately be reached for comment.

Comfrel’s legal officer Yoeurng Sotheara said the departures left the NEC without legitimacy, and even called into question the whole process of appointing new National Assembly members.