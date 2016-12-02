Breaking: Royal pardon for Kem Sokha

Acting president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party Kem Sokha has been granted a royal pardon, a ruling party official confirmed.

The shock development ends almost six months of self-imposed confinement for the CNRP leader, who sought refuge in the party’s Phnom Penh headquarters in May after an attempt to arrest him in connection to an alleged sex scandal.

Circulated today in local media, the royal decree dated today and signed by King Norodom Sihamoni orders Sokha’s conviction and accompanying five-month prison term for refusing to appear as a witness in a prostitution case against him quashed.

The letter says authorities “must pardon the prisoner Kem Sokha” and that “the Prime Minister Hun Sen must take responsibility to implement this royal decree successful”.

The decision takes effect today, it states.

Cambodian People’s Party lawmaker Sok Eysan said Prime Minister Hun Sen had requested the pardon as a response to a recent request for clemency by Sokha.

“There is no reason [other than] because Kem Sokha had written a letter to Samdech [Hun Sen],” Eysan said.

“He did it through the legal procedure and [requesting a pardon] is at the head of the government’s discretion. “He (samdech) did not want to solve (the political dispute), but because it is only a small punishment it means we can compromise, therefore we compromised.”

