Brit sought in Thailand questioned

British national Toby James Nelham, who is wanted in Thailand in connection with the murder of another foreigner, returned to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for further questioning yesterday, though details on the outcome of the session were scant.

The Briton arrived in the morning dressed in orange prison garb, and hiding his face from photographers with a scarf.

A prison guard yesterday showed reporters a summons issued by investigating judge Ross Piseth, but Piseth was unreachable for comment following the suspect’s appearance yesterday, as were Nelham’s lawyer, Suon Virak Panha, and court spokesperson Ly Sophana.

The 44-year-old is the alleged mastermind of the January 24 shooting death of fellow Briton Tony Kenway in Pattaya, Thailand, and one of three people linked to the crime.

He was arrested last month by Cambodian authorities but has not been charged in relation to the killing, which was allegedly over a business dispute.

Court spokesman Sophana previously said that Nelham was charged with illegally crossing into Cambodia from Thailand under articles 29 and 31 of the Law on Immigration, and with breach of trust under articles 391 and 392 of the Criminal Code.

Kenway was allegedly shot dead by Abel Caldeira Bonita, with a third suspect, Miles Dicken Turner, driving the getaway motorbike.

Bonita and Turner remain at large.