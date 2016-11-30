Bumrungrad International: Combining medical innovation with compassionate care

Established in 1980, Bumrungrad International Hospital is one of the largest private hospitals in Southeast Asia, and one of the most internationally-acclaimed hospitals in the region. Every year, more than 1.1 million patients travel to the hospital’s main campus in Bangkok, Thailand, more than 520,000 of which are international patients from more than 190 countries around the world. Bumrungrad’s commitment to providing the best care to each patient is illustrated in its continued role as a leader in utilising advanced medical technology alongside a culture of integrity and compassion.

Specialising in advanced diagnostics and multi-disciplinary tertiary care, Bumrungrad International Hospital is a centre of excellence for integrated and comprehensive medicine. The hospital features over 55 specialty centres, clinical research units, intensive care facilities, and a 24-hour emergency division. Through advanced medical technology such as IBM's WATSON for oncology and the latest 3 Tesla MRI, Bumrungrad continuously works to provide not only the latest innovation, but also the appropriate application of these medical advances for each patient. Bumrungrad’s Health Screening Center is one of the largest in Southeast Asia, serving more than 60,000 patients annually. Accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) ,the center is home to highly-trained preventive medicine physicians who utilise cutting edge diagnostic and laboratory facilities to deliver world-class medical care to each patient. The laboratory was the first in Thailand to be accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), which certifies that the standards to detect and identify disease is at the same standards as the leading healthcare providers out of the USA.

The Health Screening Center is a major part of Bumrungrad’s commitment to helping patients maintain good health. General knowledge is that prevention is the best form of medicine, so the Health Screening Packages available at Bumrungrad are designed to fit the needs of each patient’s unique needs. This way, every patient is able to receive the screening that correlates most closely with their possible risk factors, including age, gender, and even family history. Bumrungrad’s Intensive Care Unit is one of the most outstanding facilities in the region, while the hospital’s oncology unit at Horizon Cancer Center continues to be the regional center of excellence for cancer diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, Bumrungrad offers a highly specialised team of experts in the areas of cardiology, joint replacement, liver center, and infectious disease. The exceptional team of internationally-accredited physicians and healthcare professionals are are also trained in medical, surgical, neurological, and respiratory care. Once a prospective patient has made the decision to receive medical care at Bumrungrad, the process of setting an appointment and planning the medical visit has been made as seamless as possible through the medical coordination office, which is a complimentary service offered to each patient while at Bumrungrad. The office works as a bridge between the patient and their medical care at Bumrungrad, helping to reduce the common challenges such as language barriers, travel and immigration issues, medical evacuations, and cultural support. This unique service comprises of coordinating physicians and medical professionals with education and backgrounds from many different parts of the world, representing more than 30 countries, in addition to language and culture support officers speaking more than 20 languages, including Cambodian.

Bumrungrad International Hospital stands out as arguably the most impressive medical facility in the region, utilising a team-based approach to treating some of the most complicated medical conditions at its state-of-the-art facility located in Bangkok, Thailand. However, more impressive than the hospital’s exceptional team of medical professionals and technologically-advanced facilities is its commitment to providing world-class healthcare alongside its unwavering commitment to patient safety and quality, as well as compassion and adaptability.

