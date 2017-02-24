The Bumrungrad Women’s Center: Always on Your Side

When you’re the one taking care of everyone around you, the healthcare you receive needs to deliver beyond expectation. That’s why the Women’s Center at Bumrungrad offers more than just another doctor’s appointment; it’s the care that accompanies you through every stage of your life. The gynecology and obstetrics specialists at Bumrungrad International take the health and well being of each patient personally, combining a holistic approach to healthcare with trailblazing research in the field. The team of highly skilled medical experts at the Women’s Center are the right choice for women of all ages looking for compassionate, science-based, personalized medical care within a world-class facility.

Our Care, Tailored Just for You

For all the stages of your life, and all the roles you play, Bumrungrad offers a complete range of services designed to help you achieve your healthiest life. Breast cancer claims one out of every 31 woman, while heart disease and stroke are responsible for 1 in 3 deaths each year. That is one life taken every 80 seconds. That’s why it’s vital that you select a doctor and hospital that is well versed in all the ways to provide for women’s healthcare.

Bumrungrad Women’s Center understands the specific needs of women and start you off with a complete health checkup that’s customized to check for your unique health risks, and follow a healthcare plan that’s perfectly customized for you. The center is comprised of more than 70 specialist physicians and nursing staff, fully equipped with the latest medical technology and purpose-built private examination room, ready to make your time here as comfortable as possible while offering you the most advanced and holistic care. Whether it be the treatment or prevention of specific women’s diseases, antenatal and childbirth care, comprehensive infertility treatment, gynecological cancer care, and menopause therapies, Bumrungrad is the right choice for women of all ages and health concerns.

Family Planning

Whether you are planning to start a family, or already have children, family planning is a very personal and sensitive time that deserves the compassion and understanding of specialists that can walk you through your options and help you navigate your concerns. The Family Planning services at Bumrungrad offers the right team dedicated to maintaining your health through conception, pregnancy, and beyond. Through personalized advice on healthy family planning, the center will help couples determine their readiness for a family, taking into consideration important factors like careers, economic conditions, and any other factors that may be relevant.

Fertility Center

When you’re ready to start a family, and if there are any obstacles to overcome, the team of specialists at Bumrungrad’s Fertility Center are the right people to have on your side. The latest technology and medical equipment for treating infertility, coupled with the right advice on what course of treatment is best suited for you and your partnerare just the beginning of what make Bumrungrad the right choice for your family at this crucial time. The services of the Fertility Center extend to include Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis, which can help increase the chances of pregnancy per frozen embryo transfer. We want to make sure you get off to the best start to having the family you’ve always wanted.

Pregnancy and Delivery

Bringing your baby into the world is one of the most important stages of life, and the care you receive needs to rise to the occasion. Although many hospitals in the region offer great birthing centers, the personalized labor and delivery choices and advanced medical equipment are just some of the reasons that Bumrungrad stands out from the pack. In addition to unmatched safety, comfort, and an international standard of exceptional care,Bumrungrad’s Birthing Center offers a holistic approach to your labor and delivery that includes a comprehensive care plan that begins long before the delivery room. Services include, but are not limited to:

• Antenatal care including maternity classes and preparation for parenthood free of any additional charge.

• Nutrition and exercise advice to help you achieve a healthy pregnancy.

• State-of-the-art technology for monitoring the safe development of your pregnancy every step of the way.

• When in the delivery room, 24-hour anesthesiologist supervision of the mother.

• The comfort of delivering your baby in the comfort of a relaxing, private delivery room equipped with the best facilities in the region.

Bumrungrad Women’s Center is also home to Thailand’s only Level IIID NICU. Level III (subspecialty) NICUs are defined by having continuously available personnel (neonatologists, neonatal nurses, respiratory therapists) and equipment to provide life support for as long as needed. Level III NICUs are differentiated by their ability to provide care to newborn infants with differing degrees of complexity and risk. So you can be certain that no matter what happens you and your family are in the best hands to handle any situation.

The Women’s Center at Bumrungrad International Hospital is prepared and well equipped to provide every woman the care and support she needs, so she can carry on with the important work of nurturing and protecting the future. Working consistently to advance healthcare for women includes providing the best possible care to each patient, one woman at a time. Our dedicated team of professionals includes a team of language specialists and consulting physicians representing several countries and languages, including Khmer. Call us today to set your appointment, and get started on your complete, holistic care.



For more information and appointment, please contact:

Mrs. Pheaktra Vong (Nico) Tel: (+855) 81988898,

(+855) 81998898 (24 hours), (+855) 81818111

Email: Cambodia1@ bumrungradreferral.com

www.bumrungrad.com.kh

