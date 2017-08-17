Bun Chhay pens public letter expressing his regret

The imprisoned former Co-Minister of Defence Nhek Bun Chhay issued a public letter yesterday expressing regret for his “wrong decisions” that he says harmed Prime Minister Hun Sen and led to members of his own party being stripped of their government positions.

Addressing his letter to the members of his Khmer National United Party, many of whom quit the party after being told they would lose their state positions if they did not, the beleaguered minor party leader acknowledged his “mistakes”.

“I would respectfully like to express, with honesty and dedication, all the mistakes incorrectly committed against Samdech Hun Sen, president of the CPP . . . which have as a consequence damaged the interests of the [KNUP],” Bun Chhay wrote. He notes his actions “affected the professionalism of those of you who lost your roles and positions and have had your futures impacted upon”, before asking KNUP members to “make all your decisions according to the democratic ways”.

“Cambodia has good fortune to have peace, stability and better development going forward, for which I would like to value the leadership of Samdech Hun Sen . . . who recently also protected our sovereignty through peaceful means and by avoiding war,” he added, in an apparent reference to the premier’s recent border talks with Laos.

Bun Chhay was last week charged with conspiracy to produce drugs. Two months earlier he was fired as a government adviser after a recording allegedly surfaced of him offering support to the CNRP.