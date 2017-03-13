Search form

Bust nets 2kg of meth

Seven suspects were interrogated yesterday at Banteay Meanchey Provincial Court after having been caught on Thursday with almost 2 kilograms of drugs.

Deputy prosecutor Sok Keobandit said the suspects were sent to the court on Saturday and interrogated yesterday after their arrest in Serei Sophaon and Poipet town.

“They are not charged yet,” he said. Chab Sopharith, deputy police chief in charge of anti-economic crime, said “four of the seven drug suspects are the initiators”, but could only remember the names of Yan Mom, 45, and Pheng Phong, 46, who owned the house where drugs were found together with a man named Khun Rong.

Four other suspects were identified as Pheng Phong, 50, Yoeut Kanha, 24, Rong Vesna, 28, and Sum Rodiklarng.

Contact author: Kim Sarom
